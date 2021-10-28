Home  >  Life

Alam N'yo Ba: Bakit nagtitirik ng kandila para sa mga yumao tuwing Undas?

Posted at Oct 28 2021 07:49 PM

Nakagawian na ng lahat na tuwing Undas ay binibisita sa mga sementeryo ang mga yumaong mahal sa buhay. Pero alam niyo ba kung bakit nag-aalay ng bulaklak at nagtitirik ng kandila? Nagpa-Patrol, Boyet Sison. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 28 Oktubre 2021. 

