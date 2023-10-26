Watch more on iWantTFC

Michelle Dee is done with "crunch time" and is all set for her bid to bring home the fifth Miss Universe crown, the Philippine bet told ABS-CBN News on Thursday, October 26, during her grand sendoff to the pageant.

The Miss Universe 2023 coronation night will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

(Interview by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News)