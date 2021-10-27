Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Artists behind bars

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2021 01:30 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

"#NoFilter" features Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm inmates who discovered their talent for visual arts while serving their sentence. They talk about what landed them behind bars and how they developed their interest in painting and sculpting while inside the correctional facility. They also share their thoughts on life and their hopes for the future.
Read More:  #NoFilter   No Filter   Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm   documentary   art  