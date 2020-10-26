Home  >  Life

Netizens todo-abang sa mga 'pasabog' ni Miss Taguig tungkol sa MUP

ABS-CBN News

Oct 26 2020

Umusok ang social media dahil sa mga maintrigang posts ni Miss Universe Philippines candidate Sandra Lemonon ng Taguig City. Samantala, hot topic din ang hindi pagsali sa photo op ni second runner-up Michele Gumabao. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 26 Oktubre 2020

