Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has seen the evening gown of Philippine representative Michelle Dee for the 2023 edition of the competition, and she's confident that it will win over pageant fans.

Wurtzbach was asked about Dee's "fighting chance" to bring home a fifth Miss Universe crown on Monday, October 24, on the sidelines of her book-signing event for her debut novel "Queen of the Universe."

The actress-turned-beauty queen also shared her tips for Dee, including having a strategtic social media rollout during the competition while also not giving in to temptation to read comments online.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m.


