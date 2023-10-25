'Bakit nga ba may age limit?' Pia weighs in on Miss Universe changes

Watch more on iWantTFC

For the first time, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach aired her sentiments on the recently announced changes in the Miss Universe pageant, including the lifting of age restrictions.

Wurtzbach was asked for her opinion on the evolution of the Miss Universe brand on Monday, October 24, on the sidelines of her book-signing event for her debut novel "Queen of the Universe."

In 2021, Miss Universe Philippines scrapped the minimum height requirement for candidates. The following year, the international Miss Universe group announced it now accepts married or divorced applicants. Most recently, in September, the parent organization also removed the age limit of 28.

For Wurtzbach, the definition of a Miss Universe queen — a spokesperson and a role model who advocates for worthwhile causes — can fit anyone, regardless of age, height, and status.