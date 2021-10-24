Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Diagnosis, complications of dengue

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 24 2021 10:04 AM

In this throwback episode of "Salamat Dok," Lyndon Lee Suy, assistant secretary at the time, says a blood test is done to diagnose dengue in a patient. He expounds on the possible complications of this mosquito-caused illness. However, he also notes that not all dengue cases require hospitalization.
