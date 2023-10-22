'French Spiderman' warns vs Armageddon, climbs Paris tower

Watch more on iWantTFC

Renowned French climber Alain Robert on Sunday (October 22) ascended a tower in Paris' business district to call for peace amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Robert, known as the French Spiderman, scaled the 220-meter-high Hekla Tower in the French capital's La Defense district.

"I'm trying not to pick a side, for Palestine or for Israel, but in my opinion, there is one urgent and important thing to do, which is to hear each other out and sign peace accords that are long-lasting," Robert told Reuters before the climb.

It took him two hours to get to the top of the building.

Israel began unrelenting air strikes on Gaza after Hamas militants breached the border and carried out a shock rampage through nearby communities, killing 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and taking 212 hostages back to Gaza.

Concerns about the risk of the Israel-Hamas war mushrooming into a wider Middle East conflict rose on Sunday with the U.S. sending more military assets to the region as Israel pummeled Gaza overnight and hit Hamas supporters in Lebanon and Syria.

Robert called on political leaders to sit around the table and strive for peace agreements, adding that otherwise, "we are on the verge of... a World War Three."

"If the Muslim countries, they start attacking Israel, it will be horrible, Armageddon."