Home > Life No longer 'baduy': Why Bea Alonzo doesn't mind repeating outfits ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 21 2023 01:49 AM | Updated as of Oct 21 2023 01:50 AM Actress Bea Alonzo doesn't mind and, in fact, now prefers re-wearing outfits despite being often in the limelight, to go with her lifestyle that incorporates sustainability and being cost-efficient. Alonzo was asked about her sustainable practices at a brand event launching her as an endorser of a bank's investment fund on Friday, October 20.