THROWBACK: A mother of all trades

"Mission Possible" features Manilyn Malupa, a single mother who works different jobs to support her children. It is her dream to build a house for their family, but she was allegedly scammed. The program and housing agency PAG-IBIG helped her to avail of an affordable loan. "Mission Possible" and its partners also presented her a scholarship grant, a pocket Wi-Fi device, and a laptop.