Miss Universe Philippines 2021 first runner-up Maureen Wroblewitz had a quick answer when asked whom she considered her biggest competitor in the recently concluded pageant.

Aside from identifying herself as her own standard-setter, Wroblewitz named the rest of the top five queens as the candidates whom she personally forecast would make it far in the competition.

Beatrice Gomez was crowned Miss Universe Philippines, while Katrina Dimaranan and Victoria Vincent were given the Tourism and Charity titles. Steffi Aberasturi was named second runner-up.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Wroblewitz also talked about her deepening friendships with her fellow queens, and how, despite being pageant rivals, they managed to have warm ties throughout the competition and beyond.