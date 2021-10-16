Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: The magic of Siquijor

Posted at Oct 17 2021 06:38 AM

Siquijor has long been known for stories of mystery, and for some sorcery and witchcraft. In this episode of "Matanglawin," take a peek into the province's Healing Festival, the local government's effort to change its image.
