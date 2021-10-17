Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Dangers of trans fat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2021 10:24 AM | Updated as of Oct 17 2021 10:31 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dr. Louella Santos, a lipidologist or a doctor who studies fatty substances in the blood, explains on "Salamat Dok" how harmful trans fat is. It occurs when vegetable oils are hydrogenated to prolong a food's shelf life. Santos says large intake of trans fat raises bad cholesterol levels, which clog arteries. 
Read More:  Salamat Dok   health   trans fat   Louella Santos   CA Throwback  