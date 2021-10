Watch more on iWantTFC

Maureen Wroblewitz is satisfied with the question she got and the answer she gave as one of the final five candidates in the recent Miss Universe Philippines pageant, where she placed first runner-up.

The “Asia’s Next Top Model” winner was asked how she would inspire other women to get out of their comfort zone — a topic which happened to be personal for her, as she, a self-confessed ambivert, had admittedly let pass many opportunities because of her tendency to prefer the familiar over risks.

If given a chance to pick among the top five questions, Wroblewitz said she would stick with what she originally got by default. (She was the last to be called during the final Q&A portion.)

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Wroblewitz nonetheless obliged the challenge to try her wit at answering the questions her fellow top five candidates had been asked.

And while Wroblewitz hasn’t yet committed to a pageant return to seek the crown, her answers were solid indication that she can easily ace another round of Q&A, if she does decide to join again.