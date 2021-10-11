Home  >  Life

Ilang taga-San Fernando at Porac, Pampanga hinatiran ng tulong

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 11 2021 09:36 PM

Habang nagpapatuloy ang community quarantine dahil sa pandemya, malaki ang tulong ng isang grupo ng mga kabataan sa San Fernando, Pampanga para matulungan ang mga tao na nangangailangan doon. Sumuporta naman sa kanila ang ABS-CBN Foundation, pati na rin sa ilang taga-Porac, Pampanga. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 11 Oktubre 2021

