Ilang taga-San Fernando at Porac, Pampanga hinatiran ng tulong
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 11 2021 09:36 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol
- /business/10/11/21/13th-month-pay-mandatory-amid-covid-19-says-dole
- /video/news/10/11/21/kabaitan-ng-pumanaw-na-chr-chair-gascon-inalala
- /overseas/10/11/21/russias-daily-covid-19-death-toll-hovers-near-all-time-high
- /news/10/11/21/octa-research-says-will-continue-political-surveys
- /overseas/10/11/21/romania-doubts-vaccines-amid-despite-covid-surge