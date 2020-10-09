Home  >  Life

TV Patrol

Ilang estudyante idinaan sa pakuwela ang karanasan sa online classes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 09 2020 08:54 PM

Limang araw na mula nang umarangkada ang online class sa mga pampublikong paaralan. Pero marami ang tunay namang nanibago sa sistemang ito. Kaya ang iba, idinaan sa mga pakuwela ang "new normal" sa kanilang pag-aaral. Nagpa-Patrol, Marc Logan. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 9 Oktubre 2020. 
 

