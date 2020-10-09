Ilang estudyante idinaan sa pakuwela ang karanasan sa online classes
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 09 2020 08:54 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, new normal, Marc Logan, Mga Kwento ni Marc Logan, online classes, edukasyon, education
- /sports/10/09/20/motorsports-hamilton-the-hermit-as-mercedes-report-another-covid-positive
- /overseas/10/09/20/study-shows-45000-new-daily-covid-infections-in-england
- /news/10/09/20/dojs-guevarra-ready-to-take-drastic-actions-over-deadly-bilibid-riot
- /life/10/09/20/as-coronavirus-surges-europeans-ask-where-can-i-get-a-drink
- /overseas/10/09/20/german-hospitals-warn-of-staff-shortages-amid-surging-coronavirus-cases