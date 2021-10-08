Home  >  Life

Bayan Patroller, kaibigan tandem sa gift-giving sa Marinduque

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 08 2021 08:50 PM

Habang mainit nang pinag-uusapan ang halalan sa bansa, tuloy-tuloy naman ang pagbida ng netizens sa social media. Kabilang dito ang kuwento ng dalawang magkaibigan na nagbibigay-buhay kay Santa Claus tuwing Kapaskuhan. Nagpa-Patrol, Marc Logan. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 8 Oktubre 2021.

