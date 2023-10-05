Home > Life Gen Z update of 'Tabing Ilog' song will give you goosebumps ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2023 05:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An updated version of the "Tabing Ilog" song from the iconic ABS-CBN series was among the previewed numbers from the upcoming 2023 musical on Wednesday, October 4, during the production's media launch introducing its cast members. The new tune about fond memories made on a riverside incorporates verses and the chorus of the original song by Barbie's Cradle, which are certain to stir the warmth of nostalgia for fans of the TV series. RELATED STORY: Meet the cast of 'Tabing Ilog The Musical' Produced by Teatro Kapamilya and PETA, "Tabing Ilog the Musical" will run at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City from November 10 to December 10. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Tabing Ilog, PETA Theater, Teatro Kapamilya, musical, theater Read More: Tabing Ilog PETA Theater Teatro Kapamilya musical