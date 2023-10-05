Watch more on iWantTFC

Another John Lloyd is portraying the role of Rovic in the 2023 version of "Tabing Ilog," two decades after acclaimed actor John Lloyd Cruz first brought the character to life in the iconic ABS-CBN series.

John Lloyd Toreliza, more popularly known as JL of the P-pop group BGYO, was introduced as the Gen Z Rovic in the stage revival of "Tabing Ilog" on Wednesday, October 4. He will alternate with fellow BGYO member Akira Morishita in the role.

During the cast's launch, Toreliza's shared name with the original Rovic actor became a recurring topic, with the young performer saying he hopes to one day meet and seek advice from Cruz.

Produced by Teatro Kapamilya and PETA, "Tabing Ilog the Musical" will run at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City from November 10 to December 10.