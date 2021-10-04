Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque on Monday fended off accusations of misogyny over his question for a pageant contestant over the weekend.

Roque, who was a judge in Miss World Philippines 2021, asked what advice could be given to a woman with young children on whether or not she should run for president.

Some social media users said this was misogynistic as a woman can excel in her career while taking care of a family. Others said the question would not be asked if a man sought the same post.

"OA (overacting) po 'yon na misogynistic 'yon. That's a valid question. If you disagree, you're entitled to your opinion, mag-judge din kayo," said Roque.

(It's overacting to call that misogynistic... If you disagree, you're entitled to your opinion, serve as judge, too.)

Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Domagoso have filed their candidacies for president.

Roque is a known supporter of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who has led pre-election surveys for the top job. She has filed a certificate of candidacy for reelection as mayor, which Roque noted can still be withdrawn. Duterte-Carpio is a mother of 3.

Opposition leader Vice President Leni Robredo, a widow and also mother of 3, has yet to finalize her election plans.

Another contender for the presidency, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, has not yet filed his COC.