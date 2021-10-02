THROWBACK: What you must know about meningococcemia

Watch more on iWantTFC

Meningococcemia is an infection in the blood caused by the Neisseria meningitidis bacteria, which is usually seen in the upper respiratory tract and can be transmitted through secretions. Symptoms include body pains, on-off fever, cough and colds, and skin rashes. If left unattended, meningococcemia can lead to septic shock, which can be fatal. Dr. Joseph Baldomero tells "Salamat Dok" that immediate doctor examination and blood tests are needed if symptoms appear.