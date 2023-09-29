Home > Life Why Nicole Borromeo cried at sendoff to Miss International pageant ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 29 2023 09:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC "It's too early to cry!" Nicole Borromeo said as she tried to hold back tears Wednesday, September 27, during her official sendoff to the Miss International pageant in Tokyo, Japan. The beauty queen, who is hoping to clinch the Philippines' 7th Miss International crown, turned emotional when asked for her message to her supporters with just a month away from the coronation night on October 26. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber pageant, beauty queen, Miss International, Nicole Borromeo Read More: Miss International Binibining Pilipinas Nicole Borromeo