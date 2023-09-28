Cute! Newborn baby porcupette plays with mother at British zoo

Watch more on iWantTFC

A new baby porcupette wandered around its den, nibbling on vegetables and nursing from its mother, a video released by Whipsnade Zoo showed on Thursday (September 28).

Whipsnade Zoo, the UK's largest conservation zoo, shared behind the scenes videos of the spiky mammal, which was born on August 20, 2023.

The mother Kimya got pregnant after being matched with male procupine Winga in May. The zoo will know the new baby's gender after its first check up in a few months.

Cape porcupines, native to central and southern Africa, are the largest of all the porcupine species and Africa’s second largest rodent. They face increasing threats of habitat destruction and hunting, the zoo said in a statement.