Level up! Bibingka shake, puto bumbong waffle nauuso

Posted at Sep 29 2021 09:41 PM

Kulang 3 buwan bago ang Pasko, mabili na ang puto bumbong at bibingka. Pero ang ibang Pinoy entrepreneur, may level-up version ng naturang mga kakanin. Silipin sa ulat na ito. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 29 Setyembre 2021

