Level up! Bibingka shake, puto bumbong waffle nauuso
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 29 2021 09:41 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol
- /news/09/29/21/nsc-150-chinese-ships-still-in-west-ph-sea
- /news/09/29/21/peafrancia-celebrations-naipagdiwang-sa-pagluluwag-ng-lockdown-sa-europa
- /news/09/29/21/pharmallys-mago-may-face-arrest-if-she-fails-to-attend-house-probe
- /video/news/09/29/21/bangkong-dawit-sa-marcos-ill-gotten-wealth-sinisingil
- /business/09/29/21/myanmar-currency-drops-60-percent-in-weeks