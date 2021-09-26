Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Aljon's vow to his parents

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2021 06:27 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Mission Possible" talks to Aljon Pastidio, a son who keeps his promise to take care of his parents for as long as he can despite his own disability. His family's boat, a main source of livelihood, was devastated by a typhoon. To help them, the program presents gifts from its partners and a scholarship for Aljon.
Read More:  Mission Possible   Aljon Pastidio   public service   CA Throwback  