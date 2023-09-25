Home > Life ABS-CBN Ball style evolution: Dimples Romana ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 26 2023 06:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC As we await the return of the ABS-CBN Ball, we take a look at the style evolution of your favorite Kapamilya stars. Check out how Dimples Romana graced the red carpet over the years. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ABS-CBN Ball, showbiz news, Ball Throwback 2023 Read More: ABS-CBN Ball showbiz news Ball Throwback 2023 /sports/09/26/23/gilas-to-open-campaign-against-bahrain-amid-uncertainties/news/09/26/23/china-says-barriers-placed-to-stop-ph-intrusion-in-scarborough/news/09/26/23/employers-of-elvie-vergara-detained-in-senate/news/09/26/23/da-defends-proposed-p50-million-confidential-funds/video/entertainment/09/26/23/nica-del-rosario-on-bini-and-creating-p-pop-hits