THROWBACK: Importance of applying regular sun protection

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2021 10:30 AM

"Salamat Dok" emphasizes that protection against the sun is important whether or not it's summery outdoors. Dermatologist Jella Garcia also explains different skin concerns, such as vitiligo and the emergence of new moles.
