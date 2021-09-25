Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Causes, symptoms of chronic kidney disease

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2021 11:01 AM

Dr. Sonny Viloria explains to "Salamat Dok" the different symptoms of chronic kidney disease, which includes swelling of the ankles and feet, shortness of breath, and muscle cramps. Common complications of this are stroke and heart attack.
