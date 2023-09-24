Home > Life ABS-CBN Ball style evolution: Zanjoe Marudo ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 24 2023 08:05 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC As we await the return of the ABS-CBN Ball, we take a look at the style evolution of your favorite Kapamilya stars. Check out how Zanjoe Marudo graced the red carpet over the years. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: ABS-CBN Ball Zanjoe Marudo Ball Throwback 2023 /sports/09/24/23/ncaa-new-look-letran-kicks-off-title-defense-vs-jru/sports/09/24/23/v-league-feu-perpetual-help-contest-finals-berth/life/09/24/23/journalist-jeff-canoy-honored-at-25th-gawad-pasado/sports/09/24/23/taekwondo-jins-eye-phs-first-medal-in-asian-games/entertainment/09/24/23/joshua-garcias-romcom-fruitcake-to-hit-theaters-soon