Watch more on iWantTFC

The Minivan is the perfect example of the quintessential household car - designed to be comfortable and reliable daily drivers that get you from point A to point B.

But with the success of upscale MPVs as showcased by Toyota's popular Alphard, carmakers have started focusing more on luxurious chauffeur-driven daily vehicles.

Enter the 2021 Lexus LM 350. It's the luxury Japanese brand's take on the executive minivan and its lone segment entry in the local market.

Can this upscaled Alphard live up to its prestigious Lexus badge?