Home > Life ABS-CBN Ball style evolution: Joshua Garcia ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 23 2023 10:28 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC As we await the return of the ABS-CBN Ball, we take a look at the style evolution of your favorite Kapamilya stars. Check out how Joshua Garcia graced the red carpet over the years. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: ABS-CBN Ball Joshua Garcia Ball Throwback 2023 /entertainment/09/23/23/doja-cat-takes-fans-to-agora-hills-with-4th-album-scarlet/entertainment/09/23/23/why-everglow-stays-faithful-to-girl-crush-empowering-message/entertainment/09/23/23/bong-revilla-jr-to-mark-50th-year-in-showbiz/news/09/23/23/ots-tightens-procedure-seeks-better-pay-to-prevent-airport-theft/news/09/23/23/long-covid-linked-to-multiple-organ-changes-research-suggests