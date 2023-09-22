Home  >  Life

Higanteng piniritong itlog sa Sao Paulo?

Posted at Sep 22 2023 12:48 PM | Updated as of Sep 22 2023 12:49 PM

Tatlong higanteng piniritong itlog ang tumambad sa kalye ng Sao Paulo sa Brazil noong Lunes, Setyembre 18.

Hindi naman ito agahan kung 'di mga art installation na nagbibigay babala laban sa pag-init ng mundo at pagbabago ng klima.

Ang Art-Eggccident sculptures ay isang pop-up na 3D art installation mula sa Dutch artist na si Henk Hofstra na naglalayong itaas ang kamalayan tungkol sa krisis sa klima. Ang inspirasyon niya: ang "pagluluto" ng itlog sa mismong aspalto kapag sobrang init ng panahon. 
 

