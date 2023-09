'Hamilton' is here: Rachelle Ann had a 'vision' musical would come to PH

Watch more on iWantTFC

When Rachelle Ann Go first joined "Hamilton" in 2017, the Filipino actress had a "vision" that the hit musical would eventually come to her home country. Six years later, that vision has finally become a reality.

Go shared her excitement over getting to perform as the scorned Eliza for Filipinos in the Manila run of "Hamilton" at the Theater at Solaire, which also serves as play's Asian debut.

The singer was joined by her fellow cast members during the production's September 21 media conference, where they discussed what to expect from "Hamilton" in Manila, the musical's ever-growing popularity, and why the Philippines was its first stop in Asia.