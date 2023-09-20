Home  >  Life

ABS-CBN Ball style evolution: Angelica Panganiban

ABS-CBN News

Sep 20 2023

As we await the return of the ABS-CBN Ball, we take a look at the style evolution of your favorite Kapamilya stars. Check out how Angelica Panganiban graced the red carpet over the years. 
 
