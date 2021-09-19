Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Collecting coins for his eye

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2021 06:46 AM

A video went viral in 2019 showing a young boy presenting a bunch of coins he collected for his eye checkups. Johnrex Mendoza was left blind in one eye after an accident, but he remained determined to study. "Mission Possible" presents Mendoza and his mother Crisalyn some gifts from their partners and accompanied him for an eye checkup.
