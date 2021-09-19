Home  >  Life

THROWBACK: Health benefits of santan

Posted at Sep 19 2021 10:08 AM

Herbalist Teresita Pestano tells "Salamat Dok" the health benefits of santan, which has antioxidant properties and contains flavonoids. Tea made from this can help people with hypertension and irregular menstruation. Its leaves, meanwhile, has anti-inflammatory and anti-histamine properties, and it can be boiled to make a healthy drink.
