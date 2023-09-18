WATCH: This college student feeds strays using RC cars

Watch more on iWantTFC

Courtesy of TeleRadyo Serbisyo

For love of man's best friend, this college student saved up her own money to buy a remote-controlled car so she could feed stray dogs.

"Bata pa po ako mahilig na ako magpakain ng strays. Wala pa po ako RC car," Michellevan Andal said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo

Andal, who has 2 dogs of her own, said she got the idea of feeding stray dogs via RC car after seeing a content creator buy groceries using the same method.

She said she bought the RC car on August 5 and started feeding stray dogs on August 9.

So far, she has fed 8-10 dogs in Cavite City, Rosario and Noveleta during her trips on weekends and after school.

"At least safe ako kapag nagpapakain ng strays sa labas. Meron kasing time na meron aggressive na aso, siguro sa trauma. May mga nagtataboy sa kabila kaya naisip ko 'yung RC car," she said.

"Ito po 'yung way ko na kahit hindi ko sila ma adopt at least natutulungan ko sila."