Tuwing linggo sa labas ng bahay nina Lawrence Cusipag sa Caloocan ay mayroong “Libreng Basa, Libreng Tinapay” kung saan iniimbitahan niya ang mga bata sa kanilang lugar para magbasa at mabusog sa merienda.

December 2022 nang simulan ni Lawrence ang community library. Inspirasyon niya ang bunsong kapatid na si Darren sa pagsisimula ng community library.

Kwento niya, "yung kapatid ko back then grade 3 na siya pero nahihirapan pa rin siya magbasa so ang ginawa namin yung mga libro niya sa bahay nilabas namin doon sa tapat ng bahay namin hangga’t yung mga kaibigan niya ay dumating hanggang sabay-sabay silang nagbasa."

Grade 4 na ngayon si Darren, at masasabing malaki ang naitulong ng proyekto ng kanyang kuya Lawrence sa pagka-bihasa niya sa pagbabasa.

Higit sa masayang kwentuhan at masarap na merienda, nais ni

Lawrence na matutunan ng mga bata na mahalin ang pagbabasa.

"Mas maraming teorya dito at para sa akin ang pagbabasa ng opinyon ng iba ay mahalaga para bumuo ng sarili mongopinyon at katulad ng sinasabi ko para sa bata na maging kritikal lang sila kapag nilalagay nila yung sarili nila sa posisyon ng iba at iniisip ng iba. Baka maging mas empathic o mas maintindihan nila yung mas maintindihan nila yung opinyon ng iba," pagbabahagi ni Lawrence.

Para pa kay Lawrence may kakaibang fulfillment para sa kanya ang pagkakaroon ng community library "Masaya siya para sakin dahil nga nung nagawa namin to naging mas malapit ako sa mga bata at naintindihan ko nga na formative years nila to dapat ngayon pa lang yy bini-build na yung hilig nila para mabaon nila hanggang sa pagtanda nila."

Ulat ni Bernadette Sembrano para sa programng Tao Po. (September 17, 2023)