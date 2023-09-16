Home > Life ABS-CBN Ball style evolution: Kim Chiu ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 17 2023 07:33 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC As we await the return of the ABS-CBN Ball, we take a look at the style evolution of your favorite Kapamilya stars. Check out how Kim Chiu graced the red carpet over the years. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: ABS-CBN Ball Kim Chiu Ball Throwback 2023 /news/09/17/23/higit-10000-sasabak-sa-2023-bar-exams/news/09/17/23/philippine-trade-office-nagbukas-sa-israel/business/09/17/23/california-accuses-oil-giants-downplaying-climate-risks/overseas/09/17/23/prepare-for-a-long-war-in-ukraine-nato-chief/overseas/09/17/23/lesbian-couple-win-hong-kong-court-victory-in-ivf-case