It goes without saying that any car that carries the iconic German badge of Mercedes-Benz is not something you categorize as 'common' or 'affordable' to the average consumer.

Owning one is a status symbol but it does bring with it the appropriate amount of quality and luxury.

Mercedes did its magic with the GLA crossover but can it pull off a repeat with its 7-seater GLB?

Migs Bustos gets behind the wheel of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB AMG 200 Line in this episode of Rev.