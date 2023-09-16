Home  >  Life

ABS-CBN Ball style evolution: Jodi Sta. Maria

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2023 10:16 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

As we await the return of the ABS-CBN Ball, we take a look at the style evolution of your favorite Kapamilya stars. Check out how Jodi Sta. Maria graced the red carpet over the years. 
Read More:  ABS-CBN Ball   Jodi Sta. Maria   Ball Throwback 2023  