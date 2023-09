Watch more on iWantTFC

Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup had a ready answer when asked on Thursday, September 14, why the pageant is still not accepting trans women applicants despite the international organization's earlier move to do so.

Supsup explained that while the Miss Universe Organization allows trans women to join the international competition, one of the requirements is "they have to be female in their legal documents, including passport."

"But the Philippines, right now, does not allow a change in your gender in your legal documents," she said.