Watch more on iWantTFC

A portrait by Pablo Picasso of his 17-year-old lover Marie-Thérèse Walter called 'Femme a la Montre', painted in 1932 when the artist was still married to the dancer Olga Khoklova, will go on sale at Sotheby's in November and the auction house expects the work to bring in $120 million dollars (USD) or higher.

The current auction record for a Picasso painting was set in 2015 with the sale of his 1955 work 'The Women of Algiers (Version O). According to Brooke Lampley, Sotheby's Global Chariman and Global Head of Fine Art, 'Femme a la Montre' could possibly set a new record for the artist when it goes under the hammer in New York on November 8th.

The work comes from the collection of the late New York philanthropist and art collector Emily Fisher Landau. Sotheby's is auctioning off 102 works from the Landau collection as part of their big fall New York art sales.

Also included in the sale is a Jasper John's flag painting, an Andy Warhol self portrait and works by Georgia O'Keeffe, Mark Rothko and others.

(Production: Soren Larson)

- report from Reuters