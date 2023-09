Miss Universe PH changes: Regional pageants, no more age limit

Watch more on iWantTFC

Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup detailed big changes in the pageant on Thursday, September 14, confirming that it will follow the international organization's lifting of age restriction for candidates.

Aside from opening Miss Universe Philippines to adult women of all ages (18 and above), the competition will now hold regional pageants to crown representatives, making the selection more rigorous compared to the application process of past iterations.

Supsup noted that the national pageant is now "tougher" for numerous reasons. For younger aspirants, more seasoned candidates can now vie for the title. Crowing regional winners, meanwhile, means additional "levels" of competition for Miss Universe hopefuls to reach for the crown.