ABS-CBN Ball style evolution: Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2023 12:02 PM

As we await the return of the ABS-CBN Ball, we take a look at the style evolution of your favorite Kapamilya stars. Check out how Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla graced the red carpet over the years. 
