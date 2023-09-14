Home  >  Life

74-anyos na lola, palaban sa larong Mobile Legends

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2023 06:57 PM

Wala kayo sa lola ko! Sa edad na 74, hindi papatalo si Lola Carmen Taqueban pagdating sa larong Mobile Legends. Sa katunayan, streamer pa si Lola Carmen o mas kilala sa gaming community bilang si Lola Gaming. 
