Celeste Cortesi on Michelle Dee: 'I really believe in her'

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi believes her successor Michelle Dee has a high chance of bringing home the international crown, noting she has seen how the current titleholder prepares as a pageant competitor.

Cortesi, who was unable to clinch a semifinals slot in the 2022 Miss Universe pageant, was asked about the upcoming edition on the sidelines of the Preview Ball last Friday, September 8.