THROWBACK: Benefits of coconut oil

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2021 11:03 AM

Dr. Fabian Dayrit discusses on "Salamat Dok" the benefits and uses of coconut oil. He also explains how it can boost metabolism and, as a certain study claims, even help those with Alzheimer's disease.
