Ask any car enthusiast about the greatest British inventions and they’ll put the Land Rover near the top of the list.

More than half a century of building their legacy as one of the most successful carmakers in the world, the iconic Defender remains one of Land Rover’s crown jewels.

But times change, and even icons have to adapt. After 70 years, the British carmaker decided to usher in a new chapter of their quintessential, drive-anywhere vehicle in the form of the 2021 Land Rover Defender.

How does the “toughest Land Rover ever created” compare to its well-loved predecessor?

Join Migs Bustos as he drives the 2021 Land Rover Defender 110 S on Rev.