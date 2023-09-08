Watch more on iWantTFC

A-list stars, showbiz newcomers, and stylish influencers dazzled in white on the black carpet of the 2023 Preview Ball on Friday, September 8.

Among those who attended the glitzy event were Marian Rivera, Julia Barretto, Xian Lim, James Reid and Issa Pressman, Bianca Umali, and Mimiyuuuh.

(Videos from Karen Flores, ABS-CBN News)

