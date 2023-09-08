Home  >  Life

Stars dazzle in white at Preview Ball; James and Issa make first public appearance together

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2023 10:23 PM | Updated as of Sep 08 2023 10:26 PM

A-list stars, showbiz newcomers, and stylish influencers dazzled in white on the black carpet of the 2023 Preview Ball on Friday, September 8.

Among those who attended the glitzy event were Marian Rivera, Julia Barretto, Xian Lim, James Reid and Issa Pressman, Bianca Umali, and Mimiyuuuh.

